The Putnam County Library District will now offer its patrons access to self-paced online training and self-service resource tutorials through Niche Academy.

The courses can be access by visiting putnamcountylibrary.org and using the “Show Me” tab on the right.

These tutorials and resources include Hoopla, GoodReads, BiblioBoard, Kanopy, Universal Language, Libby, Transparent Language, Google products and social media platforms.