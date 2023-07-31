Pistol Shrimp lose in extra innings to Lafayette Aviators

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored a run in the top of the 10th inning Sunday, but Lafayette Aviators responded with two in the bottom of the frame to claim an 8-7 victory in Lafayette, Ind.

The Aviators scored four runs in the second inning to go up 4-0 and each team scored a pair in the fifth before the Shrimp rallied with a running the seventh and three in the eighth.

In the eighth, Brendan Comerford had an RBI single and Robert Marinec ripped a two-run double to tie the game.

Marinec finished with three RBIs, while Comerford was 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

Sebastian Gonzalez took the loss in relief as he allowed two unearned runs on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 2 1/3 innings.

SATURDAY RESULT

Pistol Shrimp 16, O’Fallon Hoots 9: Chance Resetich and Xander Sielken each hit a home run as the Shrimp outslugge the Hoots in Peru.

The Hoots led 5-3 after four innings before the Shrimp scored five runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by Sielken’s grand slam.

O’Fallon scored three runs in the sixth, but the Shrimp scored four in the sixth and another fourth in the eighth to pull away.

Silken finished 3 for 5 with five RBIs and a run, Resetich was 3 for 4 with three runs and an RBI, Joseph Stagowski was 3 for 5 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs and Logan Gregorio went 4 for 6 with a triple, three RBIs and a run.

Griffin Sleyko earned the win in relief as he gave up three earned runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in four innings.