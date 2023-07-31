NCAT will provide Peru Township residents with free rides for medical appointments

North Central Area Transit will partner with Peru Township to help individuals offset the cost of traveling out of town for medical appointments because of the recent hospital closures in Spring Valley and Peru.

Peru Township will be covering the fare for individuals attending non-emergency medical appointments in Mendota, Ottawa or Streator. Eligibility is limited to people living within the limits of Peru Township with a disability or age 55 or older. This program will run until the end of the year or until local services are reestablished. Fare for any appointments for local (La Salle, Peru, Oglesby, Spring Valley) medical services will continue to be the responsibility of the rider. NCAT is a Medicaid-approved transit provider. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

Contact NCAT to schedule your rides at 833-433-6228. All rides must be scheduled two days in advance. Visit ridencat.com for more information about NCAT services. If you have questions about your eligibility, contact Township Supervisor Doug Biederstedt at the Peru Township office at 815-223-0746.