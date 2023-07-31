Lighted Way dedication of new building set Aug. 5

Lighted Way is ready to cut the ribbon on its new building.

A ribbon cutting and dedication is scheduled 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, for the new Lighted Way School at the Schweickert Learning Center, 1445 Chartres St., La Salle.

Public tours will run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Lighted Way purchased the former Heritage Manor. Once a previous nursing home, the manor offers more than 33,000 square feet of ADA-accessible space, ample parking and a location next to Peru’s Baker Lake Park. Moving from its 10,000-square-foot center to a 33,000-square-foot center will allow for better programming, more activities and more students.

In May, the Schweickert Charitable Trust donated $1 million to be spilt between Peru and Lighted Way. Peru’s portion will be used to construct a brand new playground at Baker Lake located immediately north and adjacent to the manor. The playground, Magical Park, will be handicapped-accessible and feature a multitude of inclusive equipment that will provide sensory-rich experiences for children with disabilities