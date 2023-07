Storms with high winds swept through the Illinois Valley after 10 p.m. Friday night, causing some downed trees and widespread power outages.

A motorist encountered a downed tree across Route 251, just north of Mendota, causing damage to their truck. A Spring Valley homeowner reported a tree falling through their roof.

Power outages were reported in Oglesby, Spring Valley and Seneca, among other places.

The severe weather cleared the area before midnight.