La Salle Canyon only is accessible Sunday if hikers leave from the Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center or Visitor Center.

The red marked River trail east of La Salle Canyon to Owl Canyon staircase is closed because of severe storm damage from Friday’s severe weather.

If you park at the Parkmans Plain parking lot from Route 71 you will not be able to access La Salle Canyon to the west but you can access trails to the east to Hennepin Canyon.