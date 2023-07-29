SRCCF sponsors philanthropy seminar for wealth advisors

A philanthropy seminar for attorneys, accountants and wealth advisors is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Hometown National Bank, 260 Bucklin St., La Salle.

The event, sponsored by the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, will feature an overview of the foundation’s services and a presentation by Sikich Senior Manager Larry Johnson of Springfield.

Johnson helped transform the Sangamon County Foundation into the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln in the early 2000s. Since then, its assets have grown from one $800,000 fund to 290 funds totaling $64 million – and it has awarded $25 million in charitable grants.

For his exemplary service, Johnson earned CFLL’s first “Stephens Philanthropy Award” in 2022.

The Aug. 9 seminar subtitled, “The Role of Professional Advisors in the Community Foundation Space,” will also include a brief history of the SRCCF and an overview of its services and investment options.

“With a community as giving as ours, we believe SRCCF is capable of significant growth,” said CEO Fran Brolley. “Once more attorneys, accountants and financial planners are fully aware of all the charitable options we offer, we are confident they will recommend SRCCF to their clients. We listen to donors, follow their intentions and make giving easy.”

Since its founding by Pamela and Chuck Beckett, of Ottawa, less than eight years ago, SRCCF has distributed more than $1.8 million in community investments, grants and scholarships and established nearly 90 funds.

RSVP for the free seminar by Friday, Aug. 4, by calling SRCCF Director of Operations Janice Corrigan at 815- 252-2906, ext. 2. Appetizers and beverages will be available compliments of Hometown National Bank.