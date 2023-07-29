La Salle library to host local historian, author

The La Salle Public Library will host historian and author Mark Walczynski for an in-person presentation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, about his newest book, “Jolliet and Marquette: A New History of the 1673 Expedition.”

In the presentation, Walczynski will draw on a wealth of original research that will take the audience among the region’s diverse Native American peoples and into a vanished natural world of treacherous waterways and native flora and fauna.

He also will chart the little-known exploits of the French-Canadian officials, explorers, traders, soldiers and missionaries who created the political and religious environment that formed Jolliet and Marquette and shaped European colonization of Illinois and America’s heartland.

Walczynski is a park historian for the Starved Rock Foundation. Walczynski’s work has been published in historical journals, including the Journal of Illinois State Historical Society, Le Journal and Michigan’s Habitant Heritage. His books include “Starved Rock State Park: The First 100 Years,” “Massacre 1769, The Search for the Origin of the Legend of Starved Rock,” “Inquietus, La Salle in the Illinois Country” and “The History of Starved Rock: 1673 to 1911.”

This program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. The La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St., and is ADA compliant. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.