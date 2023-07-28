Pistol Shrimp sweep Clinton LumberKings in doubleheader

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp swept the Clinton LumberKings in a doubleheader Thursday in Clinton, Iowa, winning the first game 2-1 and the second game 10-4.

In the opener, Louis Perona drove in both runs for the Shrimp, while Jake Ferguson scored both.

In the third inning, Ferguson singled, moved to second on an error and advanced to third on a failed pickoff attempt before scoring on Perona’s fielder’s choice.

In the fifth, Ferguson led off with a walk and Perona drove him in with a two-out single.

Joey Cecola earned the win as he gave up one earned run on three hits with four strikeouts and no walks in four innings, while Sebastian Gonzalez pitched three scoreless innings for the save, giving up one hit with four strikeouts and one walk.

In the second game, the Shrimp (24-24, 12-9 second half) scored two runs in the second and one in the third before breaking the game open with a seven-run seventh.

In the seventh, Xander Silken hit an RBI double, Logan Gregorio hit a two-run single, Zach Lane ripped a three-RBI triple and scored on a single by Christian Graves.

Jason Shanner earned the win in relief as he gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks in five innings.