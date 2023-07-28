18 practical nurses complete 1-year program at IVCC

Eighteen new practical nurses celebrated completion of their one-year program during Illinois Valley Community College’s annual pinning ceremony Thursday, July 20.

Graduates Aliska Hammon and Kaitlyn Roach shared their reflections on the year with their classmates and the graduate nurses participated in a symbolic candle-lighting and recitation of the nurse’s creed. The pins are small medallions engraved with the college name and a lighted lamp symbol signifying selfless work and reflecting the dedication of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

The traditional ceremony celebrates the class’ achievement after enduring long hours, hard work and challenges, said Heather Seghi, interim dean of health professions.

Graduate numbers regained traditional strength this year after a dip last year, she said.

Over three semesters, licensed practical nurse graduates earn certificates and credentials to provide basic nursing care at health care facilities. Some graduates choose to go to work immediately, but many choose to continue an additional year at IVCC to complete an associate degree as registered nurses (RNs), Seghi said. That level carries higher pay and different duties such as assessing patients and creating care plans.

“The majority of our LPNs come back at some point to finish, but it depends on the student” whether that’s immediately or after some time in the workplace, she added. “They can come at their own pace, and we will help them succeed.”

Despite recent upheavals in the region’s health care, IVCC’s nursing graduates are still in demand from hospitals, nursing homes, prompt-care facilities, as traveling nurses, with military medical facilities or in other roles, Seghi said, adding the recent pandemic simply reinforced the need for health care workers of all skill levels.

Admission to the program is limited and requires an application. Applications for admittance in Fall 2024 are due in March, Seghi said. Additional information is available on IVCC’s web site at ivcc.edu/admissions/nursingadmissions or contact heather_seghi@ivcc.edu.