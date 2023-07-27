Driver dies in Utica crash, 2 others injured

The driver of a sport-utility vehicle died, and two passengers were injured, following a midday collision Thursday with a semi tractor in rural Utica.

Utica Fire Chief Ben Brown said firefighters were dispatched at 11:55 a.m. to North 31st and East 12th roads. There, the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. One of the passengers was a child taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa. A second passenger was flown to a regional medical center.

A release from the La Salle County Coroner’s Office is pending.