Putnam County libraries announce August activity schedule

The Putnam County Library District announced its August activity schedule for all locations.

District

Putnam County libraries are asking for help to design its 2024 calendar. Submission deadline is Thursday, Aug. 31, and participants can stop by any of the locations to pick up adult or kids coloring pages.

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

Cricut MakerSpace will be all day from Aug. 7-11. Call ahead to participate. This month’s craft is wood burning cutting board.

Hennepin story time will be at 11 a.m. Tuesdays. The event will feature a story and activity.

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.

PCCC’s Outreach worker will be at the library from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 17 to answer questions and discuss available benefits and services for older adults. No appointment is necessary.

Arts and Crafts will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Crafts include torn paper art, sun catchers and other school age activities.

Summer story time will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays in Hopkins Park. Story time will include stickers, chalk and bubbles. Toddler-appropriate activities and siblings are welcome

Steam projects will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays in August in Hopkins Park. Projects will include DIY bouncy balls, shaving cream cards and a seed sprouting jar.

Book discussion group meets at 1 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of every month. No book is assigned to read. Group directed.

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

Books and brunch will be the first Saturday of the month. The event will feature food, books and friends.

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

Summer games will be during library hours Tuesday, Aug. 1. Games will include red light/green light, jump rope, Frisbee and more.

Summer movie morning will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 5.

Blow bubbles paint will be during library hours Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Book sale will be during Magnolia Days on Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19.

Diabetes wellness strategies event will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. Susan Glassman from the University of Illinois Extension Office will be discussing strategies.

Board games will be available during library hours Saturday, Aug. 26

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

Build a barn event will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2. Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom’s Sarah Poignant will be presenting the program.

Standard, 128 First St.

No events are scheduled.