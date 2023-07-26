Illinois Valley communities to celebrate National Night Out

National Night Out, a time set aside for police officers and community members to meet in a casual and fun setting, will be observed next week marking the 40th observance of the event nationally.

Many towns in Illinois and across the country will host their National Night Out events on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

National Night Out began in August 1984 with 2.5 million participants in 23 states, and is typically celebrated the first Tuesday in August in much of the U.S. Texas celebrates National Night Out on the first Tuesday in October.

Its longevity of spanning nearly four full decades points to its effectiveness, said Matt Peskin, the National Project Coordinator for the National Night Out organization.

“It has a positive effect,” Peskin said. “Nothing lasts a long time in the law enforcement world if it’s ineffective.”

According to the National Night Out’s website, 198 Illinois communities observe National Night Out, including Spring Valley, Ottawa, Marseilles, Seneca and Princeton.

Alicia Prindiville, 3, of Morris smiles as First State Bank volunteer Laura Bianco, of Ottawa, paints her face like a cat during National Night Out at the Marseilles Swimming Pool on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (Katy Arnold )

Marseilles

The free event will take place 5 to 8 p.m. at the Marseilles Swimming Pool, 555 Commercial St. Several businesses have sponsored the event, which will include free food and several activities.

Ottawa

A free family event is scheduled 5 to 8 p.m. at Riordan Pool, 500 E. Norris Drive. Tropical Sno, Magical Moments face painting and others will be at the event.

Princeton

The Princeton Police Department will sponsor a community awareness event, in conjunction with the Princeton Park District, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Zearing Park.

Activities will include K-9 demonstrations, drone demonstrations, face painting, a blood drive, tour of emergency vehicles, a visit from the Life Flight helicopter, and a balloon twister, among other activities.

Hot dogs, chips and water also will be offered as part of the family-friendly event, which is an opportunity to meet the public safety workers who help keep the community safe.

Seneca

The Seneca Police Department will host a free community night out against crime from 5 to 8 p.m. at Crotty Park.

Visitors can enjoy free Corrigan Cattle burgers, juice boxes from Operation Juice Box, music from Boomin’ DJ, a walk through of emergency vehicles, giveaways and more. Special guests will be Seneca Fire Protection District, La Salle Emergency Management Agency, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Conservation Police, CSX Railroad Police, Grundy County Dispatch, Seneca Parks and Rec, Seneca Library, C.A.C.T.U.S., Delta Theta Tau and several area businesses.

Spring Valley

National Night Out will be 5 to 8 p.m. at Kirby Park. It will include music and a selfie booth by Guys on Radio. The Ballet Folklorico de Colores will perform, there will be four bounce houses, face painting and henna, 10/33 Ambulance and Spring Valley Fire Department water fights, a K-9 demonstration, the big wheels races and free food and drinks. There will be raffle items for all ages.

Additionally, rubber ducks have been hidden throughout the city through July. Turn in your duck during National Night Out for a prize. All ducks will be hidden within Spring Valley city limits. Ducks will not be in areas requiring digging, climbing or areas that pose a risk. No ducks will be on private property or in cemeteries. People are limited to one duck apiece.

In the event of rain or bad weather, the event will be at Hall High School gymnasium, 800 W. Erie St.