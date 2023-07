County Highway 13 (East Fifth Road), or Troy Grove Blacktop, in Waltham Township will be closed for culvert replacement beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The La Salle County Highway Department said in a Monday news release the project, located ½ mile north of County Highway 33 (North 33rd Road, the Wallace-Waltham School Road), is expected to be completed in one week, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.