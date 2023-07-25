Pistol Shrimp complete two-game sweep of Rockabillys

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp competed a two-game sweep of the Jackson Rockabillys with an 11-4 victory Monday in Jackson, Tenn.

The Shrimp took control early with 10 runs in the first inning.

Louis Perona led off with a double and Cody Kashimoto followed with a single. Perona scored on a passed ball and Kashimoto came home on an RBI single by Chance Resetich.

After Ryan Bakes walked, Christian Graves hit an RBI single.

Justin Rios was hit by a pitch before Brendan Comerford ripped a two-run double to right-center field.

Tobey Jackson hit an RBI groundout, Perona smacked a two-run double, Resetich hit a sacrifice fly and Bakes hit an RBI double to cap the inning.

The Shrimp added one more run in the eighth when Kedren Kenzie belted a solo home run.

Graves finished 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run, while Perona, Comerford and Jackson had two hits each. Perona finished with two RBIs and two runs, Comerford had two RBIs and a run and Jackson drove in a run.

David Andolina started and got a no decision for the Shrimp as he pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two batters and walking two.

Sam Corbett was the winning pitcher in relief, giving up one earned run on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk in three innings.

The Shrimp (22-23, 10-8 second half), who have won four games in a row, play at the Cape Catfish at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.

SUNDAY RESULT

Pistol Shrimp 6, Rockabillys 3: The Shrimp scored three runs in the sixth inning Sunday en route to a victory in Jackson, Tenn.

The game was tied at 3 entering the sixth before Cody Kashimoto hit an RBI single, Tyler Dorsch ripped a run-scoring double to right-center field and Joseph Stagowski was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Shrimp struck first with a run in the top of the first inning on a single by Will Worthington.

After the Rockabillys scored one run in the second and another in the third, the Shrimp scored twice in the fourth on an RBI double by Kedren Kenzie and another RBI single by Worthington.

Jackson tied it at 3 with a run in the fifth.

Dorsch finished 3 for 5 with an RBI, while Louis Perona was 3 for 4 with two runs.

Five pitchers took the mound for the Shrimp with Justin Rios earning the win in relief. He gave up one earned run on one hit with five strikeouts and one walk in three innings.

Jason Shanner pitched a perfect eighth inning and Sebastian Gonzalez pitched perfect ninth for the Shrimp, who struck out 14 Jackson batters in the game.