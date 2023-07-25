Chlorine leak at Mendota water plant mitigated

A small chlorine spill at the Mendota Water Plant brought three fire departments to Mendota to help with cleanup.

Mendota, Troy Grove and Peru fire departments were called about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday to the 1400 block of Kakusha Drive to assist the water department.

None of the four water department employees or firefighters were injured, Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser said. The leak was small, he said, and employees were able to stop it by turning some valves. Peru Fire Chief Jeff King was part of the response to the incident, as he also is the Hazardous Materials Response lead for La Salle County. Crews finished ventilating the building after about an hour.