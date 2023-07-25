Carus plans dinner to discuss La Salle community disaster plan

La Salle Alderman Jordan Crane announced during Monday night’s City Council meeting that he was invited to meet with Carus representatives over dinner regarding a community disaster plan for the city.

While it is being touted as a plan between Carus, the city and the community, Crane said Carus representatives contacted him asking to meet about the community disaster plan over dinner around 6 p.m. on Aug. 2 at Uptown Grill in La Salle. Crane was told to invite Building Inspector Andy Bacidore, as well, he said.

“I took it as let’s get the ball rolling here to establish what we’re looking for and who else is going to be on this committee, you know, things like that,” he said.

Carus Vice President of Human Resources Lyndsay Bliss said in an email they were still working through the agenda, but the main purpose of next week’s meeting with Alderman Crane and Andy Bacidore is to establish a path forward around the community emergency response plan, including how to best collaborate with community members.

Jamie Hicks, a La Salle resident asked whether community members would be invited to the meeting and Crane said he understood the meeting only would include Bacidore, himself and Carus representatives.

La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove said that it Carus’ organization and meeting, but the company should request the entire committee to attend.

“My thought process is, if you’re going to start talking about the committee you should have everybody there and I think that kind of takes away any gray areas,” he said.

Dawn Hicks, of La Salle, asked the council who was requested to be at the dinner and Crane said he and Bacidore were requested to attend the dinner. He said the dinner was on his schedule because he doesn’t get off work until 6 p.m.

Dawn Hicks asked if they could offer a “rebuttal” and whether other community members also could attend the dinner.

Hicks said if they asked and were told, “no,” that response may be “a little bit of a red flag.”

Grove said he would ask Bacidore not to go because he reports to him, but could not ask Crane the same thing.

Crane said he was going to confirm all the meeting details on Monday, July 31, but he did not have any concerns about the meeting as “communication is a good thing.”