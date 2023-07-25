AMC Theatres moves away from seat pricing plan

AMC Theatre’s ticket pricing initiative based on seat locations will not be rolling out to theaters nationwide.
Introduced earlier this year, Sightline at AMC offers moviegoers to pay less or more for a movie ticket based on their seat selection.
AMC has several movie theaters in Illinois, including at the Peru Mall, in Morris, Sterling, Lombard, DeKalb, Naperville and New Lenox.
Among theaters participating in the Sightline at AMC pilot, AMC reported more than three out of four AMC Stubs members who previously purchased tickets within the Preferred Sightline sections of the theatre continued to select those seats, even with the slight upcharge applied; more than one out of 10 AMC Stubs members selected a seat outside the Preferred Sightline section, where there was no additional charge; and AMC saw little or no incremental lift in front-row attendance, even with a price reduction applied to those seats.
Competitors did not match either initiative, of raising or lowering prices based on the location of the seats. To ensure AMC’s ticket prices remain competitive, AMC said the pilot program will come to an end at the participating locations in the coming weeks.
AMC will pivot its focus to testing an entirely different type of spacious front row seating – with extensive seat recline – in select theatre locations later this year.
