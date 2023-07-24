Watch for Interstate 80 bridge work in La Salle

Repairs are underway on two bridges carrying traffic over Interstate 80 in La Salle.

The bridges are at County Highway 13 west of the I-80/39 interchange and East Sixth Road east of that interchange.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said in a Monday news release the project will repair the bridge decks and install a latex overlay. Traffic on the La Salle County Highway 13 bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction and controlled by temporary traffic signals. The Sixth Road bridge will be closed to traffic for the duration of the $1.4 million project, which is expected to be completed by late fall.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

In the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and almost 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Through Year 4 of Rebuild Illinois the state has made about $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

For IDOT District 3 updates on Twitter, follow at @IDOTDistrict3. View area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.