Stage 212 in La Salle is offering “A Taste of Tap,” a tap dance workshop for children ages 10 to 15 years old, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

Under the guidance of instructor Reid Tomasson, participants will learn beginner tap dancing steps and techniques without the commitment of weekly lessons. The cost of the workshop is $10 per person. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Registration and more information are available online at www.stage212.org.