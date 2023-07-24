Q&A: Pistol Shrimp assistant GM, broadcaster Lucas Burris

Ever since he was a child, Lucas Burris knew he wanted to have a career in sports, so he set his sights on becoming a broadcaster.
After graduating from La Salle-Peru High School, Burris attended North Central College where he majored in broadcast communication and called more than 100 Cardinals sporting events.
When the Pistol Shrimp announced they were moving to Peru in 2021 when Burris was a junior at North Central, he immediately reached out.
In the Shrimp’s inaugural season in Peru, Burris served as the team’s play-by-play broadcaster. He became the team’s director of communication and media in 2022 and this year was promoted to assistant general manager and also added the position of manager of strategic and digital content for the Prospect League.
Shaw Local sports editor Kevin Chlum talked with Burris about why he wanted to get into broadcasting, his duties with the Pistol Shrimp and the Prospect League and his career aspirations.
How did you get involved with the Pistol Shrimp?
Three years ago, I was a junior at North Central. The (Shrimp) had just moved to the (Illinois) Valley, and I was looking for an internship. I contacted June Keeley, the general manager, and John Jakiemiec, the owner, right away. When they showed up at their first (Peru city) council meeting, they asked around if they knew anyone in the area, and a few people suggested me for the play-by-play job. Jayce (Justice) was also suggested. I reached out and quickly I was part of the organization.
How have you progressed through the organization to become assistant general manager?
Year one I jumped right in, mostly sticking to the play-by-play duties, just figuring out everything. It was my first real prominent job while I was still in college. We needed somebody to figure out everything on the media side for the organization, because there’s a lot of moving parts. So I jumped right in and kind of figured it out.
We had to bring in a whole broadcast into the Valley per league rules. Had to get that set up, so that was a lot of my focus. Outside of that, figuring out our website and social media and everything from fan entertainment to P.A. scripts and stuff like that. By the end of Year 1, I had moved up in title to director of communication and media just because that’s the role I had taken on then we kind of made it official. In Year 2, I fully took the role of director of communication and media. I did a lot more for the organization in 2022, working full-time in the summer. At the end of that year, I had just graduated from North Central, and I knew I wanted to stay on. We put our heads together to figure it out, and assistant general manager seemed like the best thing to help June in every capacity and just be a full part of the organization.
It happened really quick. The play-by-play is a lot of focus in the summers. The assistant general manager job has a lot to do in the offseason making sure the organization is set up for the coming season.
What is a typical game day like for you, at home and on the road?
As a broadcaster, you take a lot of time to prep. For home games, there’s all the outside stuff as well. I have to make sure the fan entertainment side of things looks good, that our P.A. and game scripts are looking good and make sure everything’s scheduled out on our social media and website. For home games, I wake up nice and early to make sure everything is out to the fans and all our interns and part-time staff are set up for success. I get to the ballpark about 4 p.m., unlocking everything, starting the music for the guys and getting set up for broadcasts. I make sure I’ve set up for success in the broadcast, getting every note that I need to get done, talking to some guys on the team. I’ll talk to John before games as well. Just making sure we’re all set up. We talk to our producers and make sure everything’s good on that side of things.
For away games, we’re hitting the bus. I’m usually ready to go by then with all the game scripts that I need to know and everything I need for my broadcast with notes and stuff. Then I’ll have some conversations with the guys then jumping right in making sure everything’s prepped. As we get later into the season, it’s kind of nice because we get into a groove, and I don’t have to do too much prep stuff in terms of equipment and everything. But every day it’s a new set of here’s what we’re going to talk about, here’s what I need to know and here’s notes on every team and stuff like that.
What’s it been like to work for the Prospect League and be part of the Prospect League podcast interviewing (league alum) Ben Zobrist and people like that?
That was a big opportunity for me. We got a brand new commissioner in the Prospect League this year. I felt a really big connection with the Prospect League in my first two years. As much work as I’ve put into the Pistol Shrimp, I want to see that come to fruition on the league level as well as the league continues to develop. I threw my name into the ring that I wanted to be part of the league office. It was exciting for me to get hired in the role of manager of strategic and digital content, which is doing all the social media, most of the stuff you see on the Prospect League website, all the graphics for the Prospect League. I get to do a weekly podcast. That was really exciting in the offseason.
We have an alumni base of former major leaguers that is just so large from the time the league was the CICL starting in 1963. Talking to Zobrist was such a fun thing. He’s just a great guy who just loves baseball. That was a great conversation. I also got to talk to Warren Morris, who hit the most famous home run in college baseball history for LSU to win a national championship and Neal Cotts, who’s an Illinois guy who played for the White Sox and Cubs. That was a really nice conversation as well. The feature interviews have been really fun.
As someone who grew up in the Illinois Valley and being involved in the Pistol Shrimp organization, what does it mean to the area to have this team?
When it first came in, I knew it was something I wanted to be part of. Growing up in the Valley, this is something you just looked around and knew that the Valley can hold. It’s just been such a great baseball community forever. When I would go to Central States (Senior League Baseball Tournament) when I was a kid, there’d be 5,000 people at Washington Park. Baseball was always important to the Illinois Valley.
I think for a few years it became less important as we moved on to different things around the Valley. I think the Pistol Shrimp and what we’ve been able to do has done a really good job of bringing love back to the Valley, and you’ve seen that from a lot of people who come and enjoy our games. Fans packing the stadium and enjoying high-quality baseball, and being able to bring it to them, is really special for me because it’s something I know I would have really enjoyed and a lot of my family members have really enjoyed.
What are your thoughts on how the team has played so far, and what are your hopes for the rest of the season?
Our record doesn’t indicate how good we are. We’ve been talking about this on the broadcast. This team is really good, they just have a knack for losing one-run contests this season. We’re trying to figure that out. We have high hopes. If this team can make the playoffs, which they’re more than capable of doing, they can really run the table toward the end of the season. That’s going to be exciting to watch.
I know John has these guys ready to go each and every day. We just have to rattle off some wins. We have [13] games left in the regular season. The season has flown by. There’s so much talent on this team. They have the fifth-best run differential in the league. The only teams better are the teams who have already clinched playoff spots. This team definitely has the ability to make the playoffs.
What are your long-term career goals?
The goal has been and always will be to try to rise through the ranks of professional baseball and continue to be a play-by-play broadcaster. I’m with the Shrimp now, and that’s my sole focus, being with the Pistol Shrimp, making an impact on the Illinois Valley community and these players that come in every year and bringing good broadcasts.
This is Year 3 of having a really good broadcast on Prospect League TV and enjoying all the help I’ve had on that side of things from some really good camera operation. Jayce has always helped me on that side of things, and we’ve had some really good production teams we work with as well. But the goal is to move up to the next level. The goal for me is to find a job in Minor League Baseball somewhere, then find a way into Major League Baseball.
Have you always wanted to get into play-by-play?
From a young age, I kind of thought this is the path I wanted to take. I think every kid at some point thinks they want to be a professional athlete. I think some of us at younger ages decide maybe there’s a different path to sticking with sports and being connected to sports, especially baseball.
I knew from a very young age I wanted to go to North Central College, where I went, I wanted to get a degree in broadcast communication, which I did, and I wanted to broadcast sports there. I got a really good opportunity at North Central to broadcast over 100 baseball, softball, basketball and football games in my time there.
The Pistol Shrimp have been a big part of getting me in the door, and I’ve had such a good time with the Pistol Shrimp so far. But at some point I have to figure out what the next steps are and how I can reach that dream of being a Major League Baseball broadcaster.