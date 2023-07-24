Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp top Jackson Rockabillys

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored three runs in the sixth inning Sunday en route to a 6-3 victory over the Jackson Rockabillys in Jackson, Tenn.

The game was tied at 3 entering the sixth before Cody Kashimoto hit an RBI single, Tyler Dorsch ripped a run-scoring double to right-center field and Joseph Stagowski was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Shrimp struck first with a run in the top of the first inning on a single by Will Worthington.

After the Rockabillys scored one run in the second and another in the third, the Shrimp scored twice in the fourth on an RBI double by Kedren Kenzie and another RBI single by Worthington.

Jackson tied it at 3 with a run in the fifth.

Dorsch finished 3 for 5 with an RBI, while Louis Perona was 3 for 4 with two runs.

Five pitchers took the mound for the Shrimp with Justin Rios earning the win in relief. He gave up one earned run on one hit with five strikeouts and one walk in three innings.

Jason Shanner pitched a perfect eighth inning and Sebastian Gonzalez pitched perfect ninth for the Shrimp, who struck out 14 Jackson batters in the game.