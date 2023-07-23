Pistol Shrimp record 19 hits in rout of Thrillbillies

The Illinois valley Pistol Shrimp pounded out 19 hits in a 16-3, 8-inning rout of the Thrillville Thrillbillies on Saturday in Marion, Ill.

Cody Kashimoto led the Shrimp with four hits, Louis Perona and Brendan Comerford had three hits each and Zach Lane, Jake Ferguson and Alton Gyselman each added two hits.

The Shrimp had six extra-base hits as Gyselman hit a home run and a double, while Perona, Kashimoto, Lane and Comerford each hit a double.

Each team scored a pair of runs in the second inning before the Shrimp put up five in the fourth as Perona, Kashimoto and Will Worthington each hit RBI singles.

The Shrimp added a run in the fifth before breaking the game open with eight runs in the sixth, highlighted by a two-run double by Comerford and a two-run single by Xander Silken.

Daniel Strohm earned the win as he gave up two earned runs on two hits with three strikeouts and four walks in five innings.

River Scott pitched the final two innings for the Shrimp (19-23) as he allowed one earned run on two hits with two strikeouts and no walks.