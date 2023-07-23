Peru ENT doctor moves practice to Lancaster, Wisconsin

Dr. Dale Chilson, ENT specialist, who served in Peru for more than 20 years, now practices at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster, Wisconsin.

With the recent changes and lack of ENT providers in the Spring Valley area, Chilson welcomes patients to receive ENT care in Lancaster for their family.

Chilson has more than 27 years of experience providing both surgical and minimally invasive treatment options for the ears, nose and throat. He offers ENT services for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of children and adults.

For more information on ENT services and insurances accepted or to make an appointment with Chilson, call 608-723-2131.