Brace for heat in the Illinois Valley – or for T-storms

Have you read about the scorching temperatures that have baked the southern states this summer? Well, now it’s the Illinois Valley’s turn.

The 10-day forecast across northern Illinois looks rather toasty. The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday that, yes, the heat system that toppled records across the South now is headed east and will at least graze the Great Lakes region.

Forecasts are fluid and the ever-shifting 10-day outlook for Peru at one point showed highs of 99 degrees coming Thursday and Friday. As of Saturday, AccuWeather didn’t show the Illinois Valley reaching the century mark but did anticipate an uncomfortable span of hot days peaking Thursday at 95 degrees.

This could be 10 degrees above average — Brett Borchart, senior meteorologist, National Weather Service

The Illinois Valley is going to be on the edge of this heat zone, however. Brett Borchardt, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Romeoville, said that could mean more variable temperatures or maybe thunderstorms. The region is as likely to reach for the umbrella as it is to adjust the thermostat.

“It’s a little too soon to say whether we’ll have a heat advisory or heat warning,” Borchardt said, “but this is a time period where we’ll have to watch closely.”

Judging from the call volume at one HVAC service provider, local folks already are watching the forecast and taking action.

“Yes, the phone has been ringing lately,” said Matt Krewer, manager of the HVAC department at Town & Country Services in Tonica and Princeton. “People see the heat coming and then they call us to be ready.”

Betty Glynn is watching the outlook more warily. She’s president of Cops 4 Cancer, which is holding a two-day fundraiser in Cedar Point starting Friday. Wilting heat might not lend to a successful outing.

“But in 20 years we’ve never been rained out and never – knock on wood – had to cancel because of weather,” Glynn said. “Somehow, somebody was watching over us and protecting us from weather events.”

So far, there are no indications of record-breaking heat ahead. Borchardt pointed out late July through early August typically bring the hottest temperatures of the year and what’s in store isn’t that much beyond the norm.

“I wouldn’t say it’s unusual,” he said, “but the average highs this time of year are typically in the mid-80s, so this could be 10 degrees above average.”

That warrants some preparation. Residents are reminded to wear light, loose-fitting clothes and stay hydrated with water rather than alcoholic beverages. With the Peru and Spring Valley hospitals still closed and not available as cooling centers, watch for announcements about city-sponsored places to beat the heat.

Residents are further advised to check on their elderly neighbors, who are more at-risk during extreme weather, as well as their pets.

Chris Tomsha, executive director of Illinois Valley Animal Rescue, urged pet owners to leave dogs home when running errands – never leave animals inside a parked car – and keep them sheltered with access to clear, fresh water.

“Just be cautious and use common sense,” Tomsha said.

Even if the forthcoming temperatures aren’t record-breaking, the weather could as come something of a shock after a decidedly mild summer.

Since Memorial Day, Peru has had a grand total of eight days with highs of 90 degrees or higher (peak temperature: 93 degrees, on June 3 and June 24), according to data kept by The Weather Channel.