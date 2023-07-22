Stage 212 in La Salle to host auditions for ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Auditions for Stage 212′s fall 2023 production, the deviously delicious sci-fi hit musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” will be at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5 and 6, at the theater, 700 First St., La Salle.

Video submissions will be accepted by email until 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

Director Tyler Reviglio will be casting three to four men and four or five women in a variety of lead and supporting roles. He also will be casting an ensemble of five people as well as two puppeteers. Auditions are open to anyone aged 18 and older. Auditioners should come prepared with a 30 second musical song selection, be dressed for a short movement/dance audition and be prepared to read sides from the script. Auditioners are not required to have the script memorized. Emailed video submissions should contain the auditioner’s name, character they are auditioning for, and a video recording of their choice of musical song. Submissions should be emailed to tytyreviglio@gmail.com by 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

A breakdown of character descriptions, vocal ranges and other show information is on the Stage 212 web site at stage212.org. Questions may be submitted to Reviglio at tytyreviglio@gmail.com. “Little Shop of Horrors” will be presented Nov. 10-19.