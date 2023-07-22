SRCCF distributes $13,000 in arts grants

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation recently distributed nearly $13,000 in grants through the Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund to seven local arts and cultural organizations.

The Foundation offers two cycles of grant funding each year in partnership with the Illinois Arts Council Agency and the National Endowment for the Arts, who provide a portion of the grant dollars available each year.

The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund awarded the following grants in June:

Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra, $2,325 for the Young Performers Competition;

Tiskilwa Historical Society, $1,000 for a downtown picture wall;

Stage 212 in La Salle, $3,250 for a “Little Shop of Horrors” prop and student director stipends;

Princeton Theater Group, $1,500 for its “Manhattan Dolls” plays;

Poco a Poco in Streator, $4,000 for the annual Youth Music Camp and Festival;

NCI Artworks $500 for the Harm to Hope event; and

Richard Mautino Library in Spring Valley, $296 for a magician for its summer program.

“We are grateful for our significant partnership with the Illinois Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts,” said SRCCF co-founder and board member Pamela Beckett.

In addition, through the generosity of individuals who have created Donor Advised Funds with the SRCCF, grants of nearly $21,000 have been awarded, bringing the combined total of grants to art and cultural organizations since the inception of the SRCCF to $91,200.

For information, visit Arts of Starved Rock Country | SRCCF or contact fund manager Amanda Zehr at amanda@srccf.org.

For information about SRCCF, visit www.srccf.org, or contact CEO Fran Brolley at 815-252-2906 or fran@srccf.org.