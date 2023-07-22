Register by Aug. 7 for Oglesby make and take pickle course

Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator Susan Glassman will lead a program teaching participants to preserve pickles in the water bath canner.

Everyone will make and take home a jar of both sweet and dill pickles. This workshop is for both beginners and experienced food preservers. Work together in the kitchen and learn about safe food preservation methods. The class includes all the supplies and ingredients to make two jars of pickles, handouts and recipes from Illinois Extension.

The upcoming class is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 12, at Illinois Valley Community College Culinary Kitchen in room CTC-123 in the Peter Miller Community Technology Center, 815 N. Orlando Smith Road, Oglesby. Call Glassman at 815-224-0894 for more information. Program fees are $15 per person and limited to 12 adults. Register by Aug. 7 at https://go.illinois.edu/Picklesivcc or by calling Illinois Extension’s Main Office at 815-224-0889, including if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate or need more information.