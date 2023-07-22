Oglesby Elks donate $3,000 to Oglesby Public Library for computer protection

Oglesby Library Director Lynn Sheedy requested help from the Oglesby Elks Lodge to install firewall computer protection for the bank of public computers at the library.

This firewall was necessary to protect the children who use the computers from being exposed to inappropriate information.

Oglesby Elks responded by donating $3,000 from its Oglesby Child Care Fund, OCCF, to cover the cost of the firewall installation. The OCCF funds are restricted and can be used only in support of children’s needs and programs.

Oglesby Elks in the past 10 years has contributed more than $150,000 to support local area needs. The Elks is a benevolent and protective organization and continues with its local support of the Illinois Valley Food Pantry, Public Action to Deliver Shelter, Horizon House, the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle, Students in Need, local ambulance and fire, and La Salle, Peru and Oglesby police departments. New members are invited to join the only Elks Lodge in the local area.