La Salle resident to be honored by National Weather Service for more than 50 years of volunteering

The National Weather Service will present La Salle resident Leona Gunia with the Edward H. Stoll Length of Service Award for her dedication to the Cooperative Weather Observer Program, recognizing her more than 50 years of volunteer service.

Eric Lenning, metereologist-in-charge of the National Weather Service Chicago, will present the award during a ceremony 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St.

The National Weather Service Cooperative Weather Observer Program has given scientists and researchers continuous observational data since the program’s inception more than 125 years ago. More than 8,000 volunteer observers participate in the nationwide program to provide daily reports on temperature, precipitation and other weather factors. Some observers also record or report supplemental information such as soil temperature, evaporation and wind movement, river stages and lake levels.

Many observation sites have been collecting data for more than a century, in some cases, several generations of families have given up vacations and braved all kinds of extreme conditions to reporter weather conditions. This data is invaluable in learning more about drougs, floods and heat and cold waves. The information provided by these dedicated individuals is utilized in agricultural planning and assesment, engineering and utilities planning.