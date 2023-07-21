July 21, 2023
Shaw Local
Carus concludes 21st Summer Science Camp at St. Bede Academy

More than 600 students have graduated from the camp since 2001

By Shaw Local News Network
Scout Fitzpatrick, of Earlville, lets go of a rope attached to a rocket filled with water that shoots rapidly in the air on Friday, July 21, 2023, during the Carus Science Camp at St. Bede Academy in Peru. The free camp was open to all students entering sixth grade this fall. The camp wrapped up its final day with students making rockets and launching them. (Scott Anderson)

Carus Summer Science Camp concluded with a graduation ceremony at St. Bede Academy.

The popular summer program is conducted annually, and this year marked the 21st year Carus has offered the free camp to local students entering the sixth grade. To date, more than 600 students have graduated from the camp, which began in 2001.

Students launch rockets during the Carus Science Camp on Friday, July 21, 2023, at St. Bede Academy in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Dan Fitzpatrick, science teacher at St. Bede Academy, directed the camp once more with the help of Angelique Depenbrock, science teacher at La Salle-Peru High School.

Throughout the week, students of the camp had the opportunity to explore the world of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) through demonstrations, hands-on experiments and educational games. Additionally, students were given a water treatment facility tour by Carus volunteers Tim Postula, regional sales manager, and Dylan Kemmerer, key account manager.

Friday, ahead of graduation, students participated in competitive rocket launches.

“At Carus, we’re thrilled to help offer local students a positive learning experience in STEM as they enter the sixth grade this fall,” said Lyndsay Bliss, vice president of human resources and communications at Carus. “We are also very fortunate to have Dan and Angelique as wonderful partners eager to share their passion in science and make this camp possible.”

Are you a graduate of the Carus Summer Science Camp from the past? Did you pursue a career in science, technology, engineering or math? Carus would like you to share your story with them by visiting carusllc.com/campsurvey.

Camp director Dan Fitzpatrick (far right), and Carus retiree Ken Pisarczyk (far left), are pictured with this year’s Carus Science Camp participants. Pisarczyk helped Fitzpatrick and Angelique Depenbrock for several days during this year’s week-long camp. Not pictured are Angelique Depenbroch and Friday's assistant John Steban. (Photo provided by Jake Kowalczyk)