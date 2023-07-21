Businesses can apply for grant for expenses in response to COVID-19

Eligible businesses can apply for up to $20,000 for the durable permanent or semi-permanent equipment purchased or rented to prevent, prepare for, or respond to COVID-19 through the Illinois Department and Economic Opportunity CDBG-CV-Business Resiliency Program.

North Central Illinois Council of Governments is working with multiple counties in the region to submit applications for this DCEO program. Interested businesses can find information about this program on NCICG’s website at www.ncicg.org.

NCICG’s page provides a description of eligible businesses and eligible activities and expenses, along with the forms a business needs to complete and a video explaining how to fill out the forms. The site also has deadlines and to whom businesses must submit information for the county application.

The application deadline is Aug. 7. Businesses cannot apply directly to the state. For more information get in touch with your community contact.

For Ottawa, including Grand Ridge, Naplate and Marseilles contact Dave Noble at Ottawa City Hall, 301 W. Madison and 815-433-0162 ext. 220 or dnoble@cityofottawa.org

For La Salle contact Curt Bedei at La Salle City Hall, 745 Second St., 815-223-3755 ext. 5021 or c.bedei@lasalle-il.gov.

For Peru contact Tracy Mitchell at Peru City Hall, 1901 Fourth St., 815-223-1148 or tmitchell@peru.il.us.

For Streator contact Jeremy Palm at Streator City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St., 815-672-2517, ext. 8012 or j.palm@cityofstreator.org.

For Utica contact Jamie Turzcen, Utica Village Hall, 208 W. Canal St., 815-667-4111 or director@utica-il.gov