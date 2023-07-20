July 20, 2023
Stolen cat food suspect in La Salle faces up to 5 years for burglary charge

Warrant issued after investigation into break-in

By Tom Collins
Jerry R. Stoner

A La Salle man faces up to five years in prison if convicted of burglarizing a trailer at Illinois Valley Animal Rescue – allegedly trying to steal cat food, according to police.

Jerry R. Stoner, 54, of La Salle, was picked up Wednesday on a La Salle County warrant issued following an investigation into the June 9 break-in.

Bond was set at $15,000. Stoner, who will next appear in La Salle County Circuit Court for a motions hearing Oct. 12, is currently serving non-reporting probation for misdemeanor theft.