La Salle gun suspect gets Oct. 2 trial date

A recently-released felon linked to a La Salle shooting (no one was injured) last fall will stand trial Oct. 2 on three gun and drug felonies.
Justin J. Waterworth, 32, of Ottawa, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and got his request for a new judge. His case was transferred to Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr., who ordered Waterworth to return Sept. 22 for a final pre-trial conference.
Waterworth was picked up July 10 on a La Salle County warrant charging him with reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon, both stemming from the Nov. 19 shot fired at Seventh and Crosat streets in La Salle.
While being taken into custody, however, Waterworth was found to be carrying about 10 grams of purported cocaine, police said. The drug seizure resulted in his most serious charge, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony carrying up to 30 years due to his extensive criminal record.
Prosecutors noted Waterworth, while not on parole, had been discharged less than 72 hours before his arrest.