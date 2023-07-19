Illinois Valley loses second straight, back home Thursday

At Burlington, Iowa, the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp rallied with three runs in the top of the ninth inning, but fell in Prospect League action to the host Burlington Bees on Tuesday evening 8-7.

The Pistol Shrimp are now 18-22 on the summer and 6-6 in the second half.

First baseman Christian Graves doubled, homered and drove home three Pistol Shrimp runs. Will Worthington, Chance Resetich and Alton Gyselman also recorded RBIs in the loss in support of starting/losing pitcher Ryan Keeley (2 2/3 IP, 3 ER, 1 K), with all three Pistol Shrimp relievers allowing runs.

Illinois Valley returns to Peru for a two-game homestand Thursday and Friday against the Bees before heading out on a four-game road trip. Thursday and Friday’s home games are both scheduled for 7:05 first pitches.