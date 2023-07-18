Peru Flower Bar to begin Saturday market

The Flower Bar Market, 2428 Fourth St., Peru, is kicking off Saturday, July 22.
Owner Nikki Tonioni said the market will offer fresh flower bouquets, pick-your-own flowers and produce from Boggio’s Orchard in Granville. Vendors will change weekly.
Vendor applications are being accepted and at least 20 vendors can participate. Tonioni is looking for vendors offering eggs, honey, herbs, candles, jams, jellies, spices and sauces.
The market will run 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through Saturday, Oct. 21.
