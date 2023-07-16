July 15, 2023
Pistol Shrimp fall 9-7 to visiting Quincy Gems

By J.T. Pedelty
An aerial view of the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp baseball game at Schweickert Stadium earlier this season. (Scott Anderson)

At Peru on Saturday, the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp lost a Prospect League matchup with visiting Quincy 9-7, the Gems scoring six runs in the top of the third inning.

Illinois Valley falls to 17-20 on the summer.

Cody Kashimoto hit a solo home run for the Pistol Shrimp, with Will Worthington, Alston Gyselman and Tyler Dorsch (two) also driving in runs. Chance Resetich recorded a stolen base.

River Scott (2 2/3 IP, 6 ER, 2 K) suffered the pitching loss for Illinois Valley before giving way to relievers David Andolina (4 1/3 IP, 2 ER, 4 K) and Jason Shanner (2 IP, 0 R, 1 K).