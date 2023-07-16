Pistol Shrimp fall 9-7 to visiting Quincy Gems

At Peru on Saturday, the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp lost a Prospect League matchup with visiting Quincy 9-7, the Gems scoring six runs in the top of the third inning.

Illinois Valley falls to 17-20 on the summer.

Cody Kashimoto hit a solo home run for the Pistol Shrimp, with Will Worthington, Alston Gyselman and Tyler Dorsch (two) also driving in runs. Chance Resetich recorded a stolen base.

River Scott (2 2/3 IP, 6 ER, 2 K) suffered the pitching loss for Illinois Valley before giving way to relievers David Andolina (4 1/3 IP, 2 ER, 4 K) and Jason Shanner (2 IP, 0 R, 1 K).