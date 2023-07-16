Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary to collect items for food pantries at Pistol Shrimp game

Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary will be collecting canned goods and other non-perishable food items at the Thursday, July 20, Pistol Shrimp game at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

Thursday is Rotary Night at the Pistol Shrimp, and IV Sunrise Rotary has many activities planned, including collections for both the Illinois Valley Food Pantry and the Hall Township Food Pantry in Spring Valley.

Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary is a part of the 43 Northern Illinois Clubs that make up District 6420. District 6420′s service project this year is to donate a total of 28,000 pounds of food spread across all the local food pantries. IV Sunrise will have boxes set up for the Illinois Valley and Hall pantries, along with a special container for monetary donations.

With a new Rotary year starting July 1, IV Sunrise President J. Burt said “even though we have a year to reach our club goal in food pantry donations, we’d like to hit that milestone right away.”

Also at Thursday’s game, the Dunk Tank returns with local celebrities to help Rotary fund its community improvement programs. WLPO Morning show hosts Rod Thorson and Tom Henson will be going in the drink, along with La Salle-Peru High School Head Football Coach Jose Medina, Oglesby Mayor Jason Curran, among other people.

All the area Rotary Clubs are invited to be represented at the Pistol Shrimp Game on Thursday. Information regarding membership, meeting times and dues will be available at the booth. Community members looking for an opportunity to make the region a better place are encouraged to join.