Stage 212 in La Salle to present ‘SpongeBob’ musical

Summer continues at Stage 212 with the Children’s Theater production of “The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition,” an abbreviated version of the hit Broadway musical, adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series.

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world.

Cast in “The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” are Nina Leffers as SpongeBob SquarePants, Nathan Leffers as Patrick Star, Leah Dzik as Sandy Cheeks, Jackson Layhew as Squidward, Landon Balestri as Mr. Krabs, Rhyan Westerman as Pearl, Carter Dzik as Sheldon J. Plankton, Arianna Villava as Karen Plankton, Mary Craven as Mayor, Chase Kosteretz as Perch Perkins, Sadie Brzozowski as Mrs. Puff, Vienna Fitzpatrick as Larry the Lobster/Gary, Adrian Hermosillo as Old Man Jenkins, Lainey Johns as Electric Skate 1, Addy Buffo as Electric Skate 2, Louisa Jeppson as Electric Skate 3, Brynlen Bock as Sardine Soloist and Christian Limberg as Foley Artist. The Ensemble includes Bradley Betz, Brynlen Bock, Bryson Boudreau, Sadie Brzozowski, Addie Buffo, Vienna Fitzpatrick, Layla Haskell, Adrian Hermosillo, Louisa Jeppson, Lainey Johns, Myrcle Johnson, Aubrey McCauley, Brodie Perez and Stella Rios.

Production staff includes director Isaac Alvarado, producer Sangita Patel Allen, production assistant Haevin Britt, music coordinator Ella Bergfeld, choreographer Anna McLaughlin, stage manager Anya De La Luz, costume coordinators Alina Allen, Ivy Soen and Max Wertz, and lights and sounds operators Jacob Maier and Nora Maier.

“The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 10 and 11, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 and 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. Tickets will be available to the general public for $10 each beginning July 24 and may be purchased by visiting the box office 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during the same hours. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.stage212.org.

“The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” is produced in partnership with Jaiden’s Tree of Hope Foundation, thanks to a donation. Funding is also provided in part by the Illinois Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation.

“The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.