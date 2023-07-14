July 14, 2023
Pistol Shrimp lose 7-1 to Danville Dans

By Kevin Chlum
The Pistol Shrimp will call Veteran’s Park in Peru home for the upcoming season as both the organization and the city are hopeful to work together for many years to come.

Cody Kashimoto hit a single to center field to score Justin Rios for the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp’s lone run in a 7-1 loss to the Danville Dans on Thursday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

Zach Lane was 3 for 4 for the Pistol Shrimp, while Justin Rios was 2 for 4 with a double.

The Dans scored a run in the first inning, tacked on two more in the third and scored a pair in the fifth on a two-run homer by Trey Higgins before adding insurance runs in the eighth and ninth innings.

Daniel Strohm took the loss for the Shrimp (16-19), allowing three earned runs on four hits with one strikeout and three walks in three innings.