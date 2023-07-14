Pistol Shrimp lose 7-1 to Danville Dans

Cody Kashimoto hit a single to center field to score Justin Rios for the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp’s lone run in a 7-1 loss to the Danville Dans on Thursday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

Zach Lane was 3 for 4 for the Pistol Shrimp, while Justin Rios was 2 for 4 with a double.

The Dans scored a run in the first inning, tacked on two more in the third and scored a pair in the fifth on a two-run homer by Trey Higgins before adding insurance runs in the eighth and ninth innings.

Daniel Strohm took the loss for the Shrimp (16-19), allowing three earned runs on four hits with one strikeout and three walks in three innings.