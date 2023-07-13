5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: 4-H fair season begins

1. La Salle County 4-H Fair main events: The La Salle County 4-H Fair will run from Thursday through Sunday at the La Salle County Fairgrounds, 1578 4-H Road, Ottawa. The Broken Horse Rodeo will take place Friday at 7 p.m. The Demolition Derby is set 7 p.m. Saturday. Throughout the day on Friday and Saturday, there will be multiple shows and projects. Funny Magic Guy Rob Thompson will provide three shows throughout Saturday afternoon. 4-H Pop up activities will occur between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. along with some contests. The evening will offer a Fair Auction at 4:30 p.m. in the show arena.

2. Ottawa Military Show: The fourth annual Ottawa Military Show 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday will feature World War II reenactments complete with soldiers from both sides of the conflict in Europe, vintage military vehicles and encampments, convoys of those machines, and displays from other war eras. The show, conducted at 3277 E. 18th Road in Ottawa, will be open to the public and is free admission. Donations to help defer the costs would be appreciated by organizers. A parade of military vehicles will take place in downtown Ottawa at noon Saturday. Convoy battles with re-enactors will take place 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. Sunday.

3. Convoy Against Cancer BIG Truck Show: The 19th annual show returns 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in Ladd. Vehicle owners and enthusiasts will get a close-up look at a variety of big vehicles, including truck cranes, fire trucks, wreckers, as well as pickups and farm tractors, while benefiting the American Cancer Society Relay For Life. Additionally, A&B Garage will host its fifth annual Car Show & Cruise from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the north end of Ladd’s Main Street. For more information on the truck show, call 815-488-8245, 815-894-2092 or email hocking4@comcast.net and for more information on the car show, call call 815-303-3120 or a_bgarage@yahoo.com.

4. Family Friendly Night Out: From 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Church Street in Utica from Mill to Vine streets will be closed for activities. Bruce & Ollie’s along with Ginger Road Brewing are hosting a Family Friendly Night Out. Country Kids Produce will serve hot potatoes and sweet corn for purchase from 5 to 8 p.m. Bruce & Ollie’s will be serving BLTs with fresh tomatoes. Katie Belle and Duffle Bag will perform music from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be a bourbon bar in the backyard of Bruce & Ollie’s.

5. Theater in La Salle, Streator, Princeton: “The Wizard of Oz” will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and 2 p.m. for Saturday and Sunday matinees at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. Tickets are $20 and may be bought by visiting the box office 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets may also be bought online by visiting stage212.org. “Something Rotten!” closes its run of shows with a 7:30 p.m. performance Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the William C. Schiffbauer Center for the Performing Arts at Engle Lane, 1012 Columbus Road, Streator. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. They are available online at https://englelane.org/ or through the box office. The box office is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. “Footloose” opens Friday at the Grace Theater in Princeton. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday. There will be a talk-back opportunity with the show’s cast and crew to learn more about the production following the opening performance Friday. Tickets for Festival 56 productions are available at festival56.com, by calling 815-879-5656, or by stopping by the Grace Theater 316 S. Main St. from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or an hour before performances.

Starved Rock Native American Artifact Show: The Starved Rock Native American Artifact Show will return for a 20th year. The show is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock, 2643 Route 178, south of Utica. There will be exhibitors from around the country as well as many local displays.

