Mendota funeral director’s bond set at $75,000 after charges of child porn

Bond was set at $75,000 for a Mendota funeral director charged with two counts of child pornography charges – and with a lesser sentencing range than was first projected.
Brett W. Merritt, 54, could face two to five years in prison, with the possibility of probation, if convicted of child pornography, a Class 3 Felony.
But in twin statements, the Mendota Police Department and La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office would not rule out additional and/or more serious counts.
“This investigation is ongoing and additional criminal charges are imminent,” police said in a Tuesday release.
“The investigation into the matter continues at this time and the State’s Attorney’s Office review of the investigation and charges are ongoing at this time,” the state’s attorney’s office said in a Wednesday statement.
Merritt was taken into custody Tuesday after police from multiple agencies executed a pair of search warrants at his home and business and seized illicit images.
In open court Wednesday in La Salle County Circuit Court, Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Greg Sticka said the search yielded sexually explicit images of a female teenager known to authorities and who confirmed to police she was 14 to 15 years of age at the time the photos were taken.
Sticka further noted the teen told police she had spent “a significant amount of time” with Merritt and police seized images of the two of them together.
Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia set bond at $75,000 with supplemental conditions including no contact with the teen. The judge set an Aug. 3 court date for appearance with counsel and possible arraignment.
Merritt advised the court he was told private counsel was retained on his behalf but the attorney, not yet known to Merritt, was unavailable Wednesday.
Mendota police said Merritt was placed into custody following “a six-month investigation into multiple and various crimes.” Assisting Mendota police Tuesday were the La Salle County sheriff’s and state’s attorney’s offices were the Illinois Attorney General’s Forensic Computer Crimes Unit.