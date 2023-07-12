La Salle man charged in shooting faces cocaine charge

A recently-released felon charged in a La Salle shooting (no one was injured) last fall faces more legal troubles: The police who nabbed him seized nearly 10 grams of cocaine.
Justin J. Waterworth, 32, of Ottawa, now faces up to 30 years in prison, as the drug charge carries more time than his twin gun charges for the Nov. 19 shooting at Seventh and Crosat streets in La Salle.
Bond was set at $500,000.
Waterworth made his first appearance Wednesday in La Salle County Circuit Court after refusing Tuesday to come out of his cell. He appeared bruised and bandaged – Ottawa police had tasered him while placing him under arrest Monday – and the judge nearly found him in direct contempt of court.
Rather than jail Waterworth for six months or more, Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia ordered him removed from court before she heard the probable cause on Waterworth’s newest charge.
Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Laura Hall said in open court Ottawa police attempted to pick up the newly-paroled Waterworth – he’d been out less than 72 hours – on July 10 when he fled and struggled and had to be subdued. Police then seized 9.9 grams of purported cocaine.
That’s a Class 1 felony carrying an extended sentencing range of four to 30 years because of Waterworth’s criminal history. He faces lesser firearm charges stemming from the shooting.
Raccuglia ordered Waterworth returned to court July 20 for a status hearing, which might come before a different judge. Waterworth now is represented by the public defender and said he would seek a substitution of judge.