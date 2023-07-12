Earlville fatal crash victim identified

The motorcyclist killed in a Monday crash in rural Earlville has been identified as Jacob J. Krisch, 28, of Triumph.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and the La Salle County Coroner’s Office were called July 10 to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash, ¼ mile north of North 4405th and East 1251st roads in Earl Township. A forensic autopsy was conducted on Tuesday. The preliminary investigation indicates Krisch failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, authorities said.

This incident is under further investigation by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and La Salle County Coroner’s Office.