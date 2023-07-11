Jake Ferguson leads Pistol Shrimp past Aviators

Jake Ferguson drove in four runs Monday to lead the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp to a 7-5 victory over the Lafayette Aviators in Lafayette, Ind.

With two outs in the fourth inning, Nick Chavez singled to left field and K Kenzie followed with a single up the middle.

Ferguson hit a single up the middle to score Chavez, while Chance Restich followed with a two-run double to give the Shrimp a 3-1 lead.

The Shrimp extended their lead to 7-1 with four more runs in the fifth.

Will Worthington got the big inning started with a two-out single before Nico Azpicueta and Chavez drew back-to-back walks to load the bases.

Kenzie hit a single through the left side to plate Worthington and Ferguson then ripped a bases-clearing double to right-center field.

The Aviators scored two runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth before the Shrimp held the scoreless in the ninth to secure the win.

Daniel Vogt started and earned a no decision, allowing one earned run on seven hits while striking out two batters and walking none in four innings.

Ryan Keeley picked up the win in relief, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits with no strikeouts and one walk in two innings, while Sebastian Gonzalez earned the save as he surrendered two earned runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in three innings.

The Shrimp (16-18) return to action against the Clinton LumberKings at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Peru.

SUNDAY RESULT

Clinton LumberKings 5, Pistol Shrimp 4: The Shrimp allowed an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday in a walkoff loss in Clinton, Iowa.

The Shrimp scored four runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-0 lead.

Ryan Bakes was hit by a pitch to start the fifth and Xander Sielken followed with an RBI triple.

Chance Resetich then reached on an error by the second inning to drive in Sielken.

Will Worthington walked before Resetich and Worthington executed a double steal to put runners on second and third.

Tobey Jackson hit a sacrifice fly to center field before the Shrimp capped the scoring with an RBI single by Louis Perona.

The Shrimp held a 4-0 lead until the LumberKings got on the board with a run in the sixth.

Clinton scored one run in the seventh and two more in the eighth before completing the comeback in the ninth.

David Andolina was the starting pitcher for Illinois Valley and got a no decision, allowing one earned run on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

Nico Azpilcueta took the loss in relief, giving up one earned run on two hits in 2/3 inning.