Habitat for Humanity taking applications for Princeton home

Habitat for Humanity of La Salle-Bureau-Putnam Counties has opened applications for its 2023 house build in Princeton.

Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Todd Volker spoke about the project at La Salle’s City Council meeting Monday.

“It’s a great program that offers people a hand up, not a hand out to help their lot in life,” Volker said. “They want to move from being renters to being finally owning their own piece of ground property, having a sort of stake in their own future.”

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing for families in need. Aside from some staff and contractors, a lot of the work is volunteer-based. The chosen family also will help work on the house.

To qualify, applicants must show a need for adequate housing, be willing to partner with Habitat in the building of the house and show an ability to repay a low-interest affordable mortgage loan.

There are maximum income levels in accordance with the number of people that will be living in the household. Individuals, as well as families, may apply, and applicants must be either U.S. citizens or permanent-resident aliens with continuous employment over the next five years.

The house will be built at 1013 N. Cherry St. Residents of La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties are eligible to apply.

Volker said the project will promote economic development and serve as “a mini economic development project.”

“We are getting property owners to pay their taxes just like you and me and giving them a chance to build their life,” he said.

Habitat is building a three-bedroom home that should be about 1,500 square feet for a Mendota family projected to be completed this summer. The family put in 500 hours of work on their “dream home” and a mortgage payment.

La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove said the project provides the opportunity to purchase a first home and the ability to build equity.

“It’s really amazing, not just good for the family, but for the community that gets together to make it happen,” Grove said. “I think it’s about accomplishment ... to build something together.”

For questions about the house or to get an application, visit Habitat for Humanity’s website at www.localhabitat.org, call the Peru office at 815-434-2041 or visit the Peru ReStore, 1011 Shooting Park Road.

The deadline for application submission is Aug. 18.