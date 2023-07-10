The Rootbeer Stand in Oglesby has new owners, one of whom is a former member of the staff.

Elena Ridley announced on social media Monday she and her husband, Joe, purchased the Oglesby icon, 225 N. Columbia Ave.

She wrote she was hired in 2001 as a cook when she was 15 and remained until 2008 when she took a job with Ameren.

“I always loved working at Moore’s,” she wrote. “Henry, Ron and Lynn and their family have always held a special place in my heart so I was very excited to come back and help in the fall of 2021.

“I had no intention of buying it, but when Ron said he was thinking of retiring and putting it on the market I knew it was an opportunity we had to take, I couldn’t envision anyone else but myself running it and now five months later, here we are!”

Ridley thanked her family and friends for their support as well as Ron and Lynn Moore for their help and support. She wrote Ron will remain on staff “as long as she can keep him.”

“We know that we will continue to see all the familiar faces who love The Rootbeer Stand as much as we do,” she wrote. “I will continue to run it with as much passion as my predecessor for many years to come.”