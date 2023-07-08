Pistol Shrimp complete two-game sweep of Paints

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored six runs in the seventh inning Friday to rally past the Chillicothe Paints for a 10-6 victory at Schweickert Stadium in Peru, completing a two-game sweep of the defending Prospect League champions.

In the seventh, Isaiah Hart reached on an error that allowed Jake Zitella to score. Hart later scored when Cody Kashimoto hit into a double play.

Nico Azpicueta provided the big hit of the inning when he blasted a grand slam.

The Paints got on the board first with a run in the top of the first inning, but the Shrimp responded with a two-run homer by Max Handron in the bottom of the inning.

Each team scored a pair of runs in the fourth with Hart hitting a two-RBI triple for the Shrimp.

The Paints scored two runs in the fifth and another in the top of the seventh before the decisive six-run bottom of the seventh by the Shrimp.

Zitella had the only multi-hit game for the Shrimp, going 2 for 4 with two runs. Azpilcueta drove in four runs, while Handron and Hart had two RBIs each. Handron also scored twice.

Daniel Strohm earned the win in relief, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk in four innings. Daniel Vogt pitched the final three innings, giving up no runs on four hits while striking out five and walking one.

The Shrimp (15-16, 3-1 second half) play at the Burlington Bees at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Iowa.

THURSDAY RESULT

Pistol Shrimp 6, Paints 3: The Pistol Shrimp belted three home runs to power them to a victory over the defending Prospect League champion in Peru.

Kedren Kinzie blasted a two-out, two-run home run in the second inning to give the Shrimp a 2-0 lead.

The Paints tied it with a two-run homer by Nate Dorinsky in the fourth.

The Shirmp took the lead for good with a three-run fifth inning.

Zach Lane smacked a solo home run with one out in the fifth. Nico Azpilceuta scored on a wild pitch and Nick Chavez hit an RBI single to give the Shrimp a 5-2 lead.

Illinois Valley added an insurance run in the sixth on a solo homer by Max Handron.

Lane had a double and a homer, while Azpilcueta and Tobey Jackson also had two hits each. Chavez finished 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

River Scott earned the win for the Shrimp, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk in four innings.

Evan Clark pitched one perfect inning with a strikeout, while Sebastian Gonzalez pitched the final four frames, allowing one unearned run on three hits while striking out seven batters and walking none.