Ottawa native Walt Willey’s ‘General Hospital’ episode to air July 13

Walt Willey’s Jackson Montgomery character will return to daytime TV on Wednesday, July 13.

Montgomery, of “All My Children” fame, however, will be appearing on ABC’s “General Hospital” at 2 p.m.

Willey, an Ottawa native, announced last month he was going to be in a few episodes of “General Hospital.” Willey starred as lawyer Jackson Montgomery in “All My Children” from 1987-2011, making appearances as Jackson Montgomery in two episodes of “The City” in 1996.

Willey said on his Facebook page he’ll be doing several interviews with ABC affiliates Monday ahead of the airing, including a live interview with Tracy Butler of WLS-TV in Chicago at about 11:45 a.m. Monday.

Episodes of “General Hospital” also can be found on Hulu and YouTube.

Willey has been active in local theater, starring in several Ottawa-area productions, including his own-man show as Wild Bill Hickok.