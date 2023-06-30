Freedom House to hold Every Shoe has a Story events in Princeton, Lacon and Kewanee

Freedom House will hold three Every Shoe has a Story event from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, July 17 at 440 Elm Place in Princeton, 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, July 24 at 544 Tenney St. in Kewanee and 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, July 31 at 415 Fifth St. in Lacon.

The event is free for youth ages 6 through 17 and will teach communication skills that will help them empathize with other people’s experiences and points of view.

Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Registration is required by July 8. To reserve a spot, call Nicole Frank at 815-872-0087 from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.